7 Rules to Reverse Aging and Live Longer – Ann Louise Gittleman with Dave Asprey – #840

After more than four decades and more than 35 books, Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., CNS, continues to break new ground in integrative and functional medicine. She’s a Columbia-trained nutritionist and author internationally recognized as a pioneer in dietary, longevity, environmental, and women’s health issues.

In this episode of Bulletproof Radio, Ann Louise recommends a paradigm shift in which your biology is not your biography. Her seven new rules for radical longevity include: immunity, toxic overload, advanced glycation end products, fascia, cellular rejuvenation, minerals, gut-brain connection.

During her long career, she’s examined overlooked factors that contribute to weight gain beyond diet and exercise. Decades before Keto, Paleo, Carnivore, and Intermittent Fasting diet trends, Ann Louise wrote that obesity and diabetes were caused by a lack of the right type of fat and an excess of the wrong kind of carbohydrate in her first book Beyond Pritikin (1988).

“I’m so grateful that people now realize that you can eat fat, lose weight, and feel stronger and healthier and live until 120,” Ann Louise says. “It’s all about the right kind of fat. And also, intermittent fasting has now come into play. I wrote about that in 2005. And in those days, people never realized how important it was. Now we have the research, we’ve got the anecdotal and the clinical studies. And I think that all these ideas are really ideas whose time has truly come.”

In her newest book, “Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan to Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen, Your Body, and Reverse the Symptoms of Aging,” Ann Louise combines research with traditional healing wisdom to teach you how to live to 100 years old and beyond.

She examines topics from heavy metals and EMFs, to cellular regeneration and emotional detox. She says by using epigenetics to slow and reverse many of the most worrisome aging conditions, you can preserve your “youth span” and enhance your immunity, heart, brain, muscles, joints, skin, and hair. You can even revitalize your sex drive.

You can learn even more from Ann Louise as she tackles health trends and topics on her podcast, “The First Lady of Nutrition.”

Follow Along with the Transcript

7 Rules to Reverse Aging and Live Longer – Ann Louise Gittleman with Dave Asprey – #840_FINAL

Links/Resources

Book: Radical Longevity: The Powerful Plan To Sharpen Your Brain, Strengthen Your Body, And Reverse The Symptoms of Aging

Key Notes

Ann Louise is a Colombia trained nutritionist and author. She has written a new book called Radical Longevity. – 2:09 I learned about essential fatty acids, the importance of fish oil, evening primrose oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. I wrote about it in 1988. – 3:47 Lymphatics are the body’s fat processing system. Can you tell me more about how you came to that conclusion? And just explain what that means for all of us? – 6:56 The body has an innate ability to heal itself if we look in the right places. And we’re now looking for root causes, not just symptoms. – 9:54 I studied with Dr. Hazel Parcells for the next 20 years, learned all of her secrets because she died at the age of 106 with all of her senses intact. – 12:24

Whenever you’re exposed to radiation or an X-ray or a CAT scan, god forbid, you have to pop into a salt and soda bath to kind of detoxify the system of the excess acidity. That’s two pounds of sea salt and two pounds of baking soda in 20 minutes of very hot water. – 15:27

There are studies showing baking soda, just drinking baking soda, a meaningful number of grams, I don’t remember it off the top of my head, had about a 15% lifespan increase. – 16:52

You have seven rules in your new book on Radical Longevity. So, rule number one is about immunity. So, tell me about immunity in aging.- 18:17

Is there something to be done for preventing an overactive immune system as we age? -21:33

People are not taking enough of the good kind of salt. That’s where a lack of iodine, lack of zinc, a lack of B1 comes into play as well.- 22:44

A girl that had worked with some test animals that had gotten parasites and actually then came down with cancerous tumors and were given this dewormer, which is called fenbendazole or Panacur. And so, he found that by taking it on a daily basis, all of his tumors disappeared within three months. – 23:45

One thing that people don’t take for granted though, one that made me very happy to see in your book was your third rule, which is stop ages, advanced glycation end products. – 28:19

What’s worse, burned carbs or burned meat? – 30:22

So, a lot of arthritis, I think can be stuck or frozen fascia. So, you have to make sure that it’s well nourished, well moisturized. That’s where hyaluronic acid comes into play. – 33:50

You talk about copper and iron in Alzheimer’s Disease, walk me through that. – 38:51

Ann:

We want to make sure that we’re making the proper neurotransmitters. So, the gut health is exceedingly important. – 41:51



